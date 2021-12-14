Left Menu

PM Modi attends 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at the Swarved Mahamandir to attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan in Varanasi.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-12-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 16:06 IST
PM Modi attends 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at the Swarved Mahamandir to attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the prime minister during the visit.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting with the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states here. This comes a day after PM Modi had chaired a meeting with the BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy chief ministers here yesterday.

PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he inaugurated phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham at a cost of around Rs 339 crores on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021