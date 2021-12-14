PM Modi attends 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at the Swarved Mahamandir to attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the prime minister during the visit.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting with the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states here. This comes a day after PM Modi had chaired a meeting with the BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy chief ministers here yesterday.

PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he inaugurated phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham at a cost of around Rs 339 crores on Monday. (ANI)

