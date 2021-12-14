HP Assembly: Lokayukta Amendment Bill passed amid walkout by Opposition

The Himachal Pradesh Lokayukta Amendment Bill, 2021 was passed by voice vote in the state Assembly at Tapovan here on Tuesday amid a walkout by the opposition Congress and CPI(M) that demanded either withdrawal of the proposed amendment or refer it to a select committee.

After the passage of the bill, a judge of the High Court may also be appointed as Lokayukta in the state whereas earlier there was only a provision of a chief justice of a High Court or a Supreme Court judge of becoming Lokayukta.

Section 3(1) of the Himachal Pradesh Lokayukta Act, 2014 stated ''the Lokayukta shall be a person who is or has been a judge of the Supreme Court or a Chief Justice of a High Court.'' Now after the amendment, the words “or a Judge of a High Court” has been inserted after the words “a Chief Justice of a High Court” in Section 3(1) of the Act.

The opposition Congress and the lone CPI(M) MLA Rakesh Singha staged a walkout from the House against the amendment in the Act.

Earlier, participating in the discussion on the bill, Congress MLAs including the Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Jagat Singh Negi, Asha Kumari, Harshwardhan Chauhan and CPI(M)'s Singha stated that the post of Chief Minister can not be allowed to be degraded with the appointment of a High Court judge as Lokayukta as it may inquire into allegations of corruption even against the Chief Minister.

The provision of appointing only a High Court chief justice or an SC judge as Lokayukta had been made after due deliberations while initially formulating the Act in 1985 during the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government as it may also hold inquiry against the Chief Minister, they added.

Singha said the post of Chief Minister can not be allowed to be degraded by allowing a person below his stature to inquire against him by appointing a High Court judge as Lokayukta.

While Kumari and Singha sought withdrawal of the amendment outright, Negi and Chauhan said the amendment bill should be referred to the select committee.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said it has become difficult to fill up the post of Lokayukta presently with the existing provisions as only a few persons fulfil the eligibility criteria.

In order to expand the ambit of eligible persons, it is proposed to make the judges of the High Court eligible for consideration for appointment as Lokayukta, he said adding that the provision will give more options to fill up the post.

Bhardwaj further stated that the post of the Chief Minister will not be degraded if a High Court judge is appointed as Lokayukta as the power of such a judge is equivalent to that of a High Court chief justice as far as delivering justice is concerned.

The Chief Justice is a senior judge as far as administration is concerned, he added.

A judge in a High Court is appointed after a recommendation is made by a collegium of senior-most judges, he said adding that the government has no direct role in appointing a High Court judge.

