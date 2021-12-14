Democratic proposal for State Dept anti-Islamophobia office to get House committee vote
A Democratic proposal for a U.S. State Department office addressing anti-Muslim bias will get a procedural vote in a House committee on Tuesday, after a Republican congresswoman used an Islamophobic slur against a Democratic colleague.
The bill, authored by Representative Ilhan Omar, would create a special envoy for monitoring and combating Islamophobia, and include state-sponsored anti-Muslim violence in the department's annual human rights reports. The House Rules committee will discuss and vote on the bill Tuesday, a key step before it can advance to the full House.
That comes just a few weeks after video emerged showing first-term Republican Representative Lauren Boebert calling Omar, a Muslim who was born in Somalia, a member of a "jihad squad." That comment led to calls by Democrats for a vote to strip Boebert of her committee assignments, and some criticism by fellow Republican Representative Nancy Mace.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
RS Chairman calls for 'democratic, parliamentary space' for productive winter session
12 opp MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha: Opp calls it 'undemocratic'; Govt says suspended MPs caused 'irreversible disgrace' to House
Leaders of 12 opposition parties condemn suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs, term it 'undemocratic'
Suspension of 12 MPs in Rajya Sabha is 'anti-democratic', says Kharge
12 opposition MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha; Opp calls it 'undemocratic'