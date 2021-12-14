Left Menu

Goa Cong chief claims he disclosed name of minister involved in 'sex scandal' to governor

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar on Tuesday said he had disclosed the name of the cabinet minister who had allegedly sexually exploited a woman, to state Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai during a meeting and sought his dismissal.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-12-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 16:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar on Tuesday said he had disclosed the name of the cabinet minister who had allegedly sexually exploited a woman, to state Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai during a meeting and sought his dismissal. Chodankar had recently alleged that a minister in the Pramod Sawant cabinet had sexually exploited a woman by misusing his official position. Without disclosing the name, Chodankar had demanded that the minister be sacked. Responding to the allegations, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had asked the state Congress president to reveal the minister's name and a formal complaint filed by the ''victim'' before any authority.

On Tuesday, Chodankar tweeted that he had already disclosed the name of the concerned minister during his meeting with the governor.

“Met H.E. Governor of Goa and disclosed him the Name of the @BJP4Goa Cabinet Minister involved in #SexScandal. It is #Vasanakand. Urged His Excellency to sack the minister, @ShetSadanand if still displaying ignorance should meet Governor to know the Name of the Minister,” Chodankar tweeted. BJP Goa unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade had earlier said Chodankar should reveal the name of the minister if he possesses any evidence.

