Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi on Dec 18

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 14-12-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 16:46 IST
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Amethi on December 18 along with party general secretary and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi will arrive at the Lucknow airport on December 18 morning and will reach Amethi by road, Congress Amethi district spokesperson Arvind Chaturvedi said.

Further details of his visit will be known later, Chaturvedi said.

Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Amethi for the second time after losing the 2019 Lok Sabha election by 55,120 votes to BJP's Smriti Irani. Rahul Gandhi had represented Amethi for 15 years.

He had sent relief material for the locals here during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the party.

Rahul Gandhi's visit assumes importance in view of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election due early next year.

Amethi Lok Sabha constituency was considered to be the stronghold of the Gandhi family.

The Amethi parliamentary constituency has five assembly seats, four of which -- Amethi, Jagdishpur, Salon, Tiloi -- are with the BJP, while the Gauriganj segment was won by the Samajwadi Party in the previous election.

