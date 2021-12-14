Winter session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

In the ongoing winter session of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till December 15. The Upper House today witnessed a ruckus by the Opposition demanding revocation of 12 suspended MPs.

The ruckus created as the Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu refused to consider the demand of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs and started Zero Hour. Soon after the House assembled for the day and the papers were laid on the table, Kharge raised an issue with the Chair to acknowledge the suspension of 12 MPs.

The Chairman said the matter has already been discussed between the government and the Opposition and it is decided that the matter will be considered if the suspended MPs express regret for their act that led to the suspension. Beginning the Zero Hour, Naidu said there are nearly 50 notices and 26 have been selected. "Zero Hour is very important. You (Opposition members) should go to their seats."

Amid the din, the Chairman managed to run the Zero Hour. In a move that angered the Opposition and set the stage for acrimonious exchanges, a dozen members of Opposition parties in Upper House were suspended from the winter session on the very first day on November 29 following a motion brought in by the government.

The members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021. The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

