UK PM Johnson warns ministers of 'huge spike' in Omicron COVID cases

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned his top ministers on Tuesday that a "huge spike" in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant was on its way and that the government must press on with its booster jab programme.

"The PM (prime minister) said a huge spike of Omicron was coming and the measures we aim to introduce as part of plan B were balanced and proportionate, helping to reduce transmission while we ramp up the booster programme," his spokesman told reporters after Johnson met his cabinet team.

