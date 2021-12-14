UK PM Johnson warns ministers of 'huge spike' in Omicron COVID cases
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-12-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 18:00 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned his top ministers on Tuesday that a "huge spike" in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant was on its way and that the government must press on with its booster jab programme.
"The PM (prime minister) said a huge spike of Omicron was coming and the measures we aim to introduce as part of plan B were balanced and proportionate, helping to reduce transmission while we ramp up the booster programme," his spokesman told reporters after Johnson met his cabinet team.
