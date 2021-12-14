US Domestic News Roundup: Democratic proposal for State Department anti-Islamophobia office to get House committee vote; 'From grief to shock': Tornadoes kill at least 74 in Kentucky and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Democratic proposal for State Department anti-Islamophobia office to get House committee vote

A Democratic proposal for a U.S. State Department office addressing anti-Muslim bias will get a procedural vote in a House committee on Tuesday, after a Republican congresswoman used an Islamophobic slur against a Democratic colleague. The bill, authored by Representative Ilhan Omar, would create a special envoy for monitoring and combating Islamophobia, and include state-sponsored anti-Muslim violence in the department's annual human rights reports.

'From grief to shock': Tornadoes kill at least 74 in Kentucky

The barrage of tornadoes that tore through six states killed at least 74 people in Kentucky, where on Monday volunteers handed out coffee, chainsaws chewed through debris and survivors sought refuge in shelters and spare rooms. The death toll was likely to rise as another 109 people remained missing, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said. Some 28,000 Kentucky homes and businesses still lacked power. The tornadoes, which the governor estimated destroyed 1,000 homes, surprised people by striking unusually late in the year during cold weather on Friday.

U.S. Congress to vote on debt-limit hike, averting default risk

The U.S. Congress is expected to vote on Tuesday to raise the federal government's $28.9 trillion debt limit, ending a months-long standoff between Republicans and Democrats that had raised the risk of an unprecedented default. Party leaders did not say by how much they would lift the limit, but observers expected a hike of $2 trillion to $3 trillion to meet the federal government's needs through the Nov. 8 midterm elections next year that will determine control of Congress.

NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy

It was finished years late at a cost far higher than planned, but NASA's James Webb Space Telescope due for launch next week may usher in a new era in astronomy as it gathers information on the universe's earliest stages, star formation, and whether planets beyond our solar system may be suitable for life. The orbiting infrared observatory, designed to be about 100 times more sensitive than its Hubble Space Telescope predecessor, is due to blast off on Dec. 22 on an Ariane 5 rocket from a site in French Guiana on South America's northeastern coast.

Will an inflation-fighting Fed break its vow on jobs?

With the Federal Reserve expected to soon adopt an inflation-fighting posture, it might seem at a glance as though the U.S. central bank will have to jettison its goal of broad and inclusive full employment barely a year after rolling it out. The reality, though, is more nuanced than a simple either-or choice of reining in uncomfortably high inflation through a hike in the Fed's overnight benchmark interest rate or fostering a return to full employment by holding it at the near-zero level.

Harvard professor charged with lying about China ties faces trial

A Harvard University nanotechnology professor faces trial on Tuesday on U.S. charges that he lied to authorities about his ties to a China-run recruitment program and concealing funding he received from the Chinese government. Jury selection is slated to begin in Boston federal court in the trial of Charles Lieber, an ex-chair of Harvard's chemistry department charged in the highest-profile case to result from a U.S. crackdown on Chinese influence within universities.

Hunger lingers for millions of underemployed, low-income Americans

Sofia Suarez, a receptionist at a dental office in Chicago, was out of work for about three months in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly a year and a half later, her income has not fully bounced back due to reduced hours. Facing mounting bills and rising food prices, she turns to the Lakeview Food Pantry in Chicago for free groceries every month or two.

Analysis: U.S. rollout of free preschool could put more moms into U.S. workforce

U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" spending plan includes a potentially life-changing plan to make universal preschool free nationwide, making it easier for some parents, primarily mothers, to work outside the home. The White House's top economic advisers have advocated that the return of women, and particularly mothers, to the workforce is key to economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and faster growth for years to come.

Five takeaways from the prosecution's case at Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial

Prosecutors rested their case in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial on Friday after two weeks of emotional testimony from four women who say Maxwell set them up for sexual encounters with Jeffrey Epstein when the women were teenagers. Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and other charges, and her lawyers have said she is being scapegoated for Epstein's conduct since he is dead.

Analysis: Murdoch emails loom large in billion-dollar election lawsuits against Fox News

Did Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch influence Fox News' coverage of claims about two voting technology companies — knowing that those claims were false? That has become a significant question in defamation lawsuits filed by Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems Corp against Fox News and its parent company Fox Corp. The plaintiffs are asking for more than $4 billion in damages from the media giant, on-air talent such as Maria Bartiromo and guests including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, lawyers aligned with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

