Police 'excesses' on NSUI workers: Odisha Congress demonstrates outside SPs' offices

Congress activists staged demonstration in front of offices of superintendents of police across Odisha on Tuesday to protest against security personnel barging into the party’s state headquarters during an agitation of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) last week.

They demanded immediate action against the erring police personnel and a judicial inquiry into the alleged police excesses on the activists of the party's student wing on December 10.

The NSUI was agitating in demand for Minister of State for Home DS Mishra's removal from the council of ministers and arrest in connection with the Kalahanadi woman teacher’s kidnap and murder case. Mishra was charged by opposition parties with shielding the prime accused in the case.

Senior party leaders also joined students and women activists of the party at Tuesday's demonstrations. “The Congress will further intensify the agitation if action is not taken against the erring police personnel,” Congress MLA Suresh Routray said.

Many NSUI activists suffered injuries on heads, legs and arms because of the “police brutality” on December 10, the party alleged. It also claimed that policemen wielding sticks chased the student activists even inside 'Congress Bhawan', the office of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee here.

The police accused the NSUI workers of hurling stones at the police during the agitation on Friday. The Congress, however, claimed that eggs were hurled at police personnel and that was not an offence.

Meanwhile, in a memorandum to Governor Ganeshi Lal, the Congress demanded an SIT probe into the woman teacher's murder case and immediate sacking of DS Mishra as a minister.

