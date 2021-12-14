Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress to begin public hearings from tomorrow in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-12-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 18:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Congress' plan to hold public hearings for three days every week to solve issues faced by common people will begin on Wednesday at the party's state headquarters here, a spokesperson said.

On the first day of public hearing, Education Minister B D Kalla and Minister of State for Labour (Independent Charge) Sukhram Vishnoi will listen to the problems of party workers and common people.

Necessary directions will be provided to the concerned officers for their redressal by the ministers, the party spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In the high-level meeting of the Congress held on November 30, it was decided that a public hearing would be held in the party's state office for three days every week where two ministers would listen to the problems of the people.

Under this arrangement, every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will see two ministers in attendance at the state office and the rest of the ministers will hold public hearings at their respective residences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

