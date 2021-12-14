Lakhimpur violence: If PM sensitive towards farmers, he should dismiss Ajay Mishra, says UPCC chief

With the SIT terming the Lakhimpur violence ''a pre-planned conspiracy'', Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dismiss Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra 'Teni' if he is sensitive towards farmers.

In a statement, he said that if the prime minister is sensitive towards farmers and if his faith in law, the Constitution and the democracy of the country remains, then taking cognisance of the Special Investigation Team's report, he should dismiss Mishra from his post and ensure his arrest,.

Due to the pressure of court and the power of 'Satyagraha,' the conspiracy to crush and kill farmers has now become clear, Lallu claimed.

It has been proved through the probe report presented in court by the chief investigator that it was not a case of negligence and negligent driving causing death but rather a well-planned mob lynching, murder and attempt to murder, he said.

Therefore, the Union minister should immediately resign or the prime minister should sack him from the post, he said.

The UPCC president alleged that the prime minister's mindset has been anti-farmer because of which atrocities and attacks have continued against them. ''No action has been taken at the PM's level and his silence seems like a tacit acceptance of anti-farmer mischiefs, conspiracies and derogatory remarks,'' he said.

Lallu said the Union minister's role should be investigated in an impartial manner. For this, it is necessary that he be removed from his post. It has been clearly seen in the past that police are working under the pressure of the minister, he alleged.

The SIT has recommended prosecution of all the accused, including the son of the Union minister, under the attempt to murder charge among others.

Terming the October 3 incident a ''pre-planned conspiracy causing death'', the SIT has urged the chief judicial magistrate to replace IPC sections 279 (rash driving/riding), 338 (causing grievous injuries by negligence) and 304A (causing death by rash or negligent act) with IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), among others.

