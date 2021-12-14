EU must show Bosnian Serb leader Dodik cost of actions - German govt source
The time has come for the European Union to show Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who is advocating to pull his autonomous Serb Republic out of Bosnia's key institutions, that his actions come at a cost, a German government source said on Tuesday.
Dodik, who currently serves as the Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite inter-ethnic presidency, wants to roll back on all reforms made after the war and return to the 1995 constitution, under which the state was represented by basic institutions only while all powers belonged to the regions.
EU leaders will discuss the situation in the Balkans at a summit with the bloc's eastern neighbours on Wednesday.
