Rahul Gandhi insulting Parliament, Opposition likes to spend more time outside: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday hit back at Rahul Gandhi accusing him of insulting the Parliament, the temple of democracy to which four generations of the Congress leader's family had got an opportunity to be elected into. Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "When there is discussion in both the Houses during the Question Hour and other bills, some people do not attend it and mislead the nation. Unfortunately, they are insulting the Parliament where four of their earlier generations got the opportunity to be elected. They spend less time inside the Parliament and more outside it."

"There are some people who do not like to come to Parliament. They do not take part in the discussion even when the Parliament is functioning and try to run away from the House," he added. Responding to Rahul Gandhi's allegation that the government was passing bills amidst an uproar by the opposition, the union minister said that during the tenure of the UPA, Opposition MPs were thrown out of the House and bills were passed.

"As far as the passage of bills in the din is concerned, the record says, such bills were passed during din back then when new states were formed. The MPs were thrown out of the Parliament. Under the Modi government, we have held discussions on every matter in the last seven years in the Houses," Thakur said. Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs as the "symbol of the crushing of the voice of people of India" and said that the Opposition was not allowed to raise any issue of national importance in the Parliament.

Speaking to the media the Wayanad MP said, "Bill after Bill is being passed in Parliament in the din. This is not the way to run the Parliament. The Prime Minister doesn't come to House. We are not allowed to raise any issue of national importance. It is the unfortunate killing of democracy," he said. The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23. (ANI)

