Youth Congress holds protests over inflation, suspension of MPs from Rajya Sabha in Delhi

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday held a protest outside Shastri Bhawan here against inflation and the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha.

IYC president Srinivas BV said the inflation ''created'' by the BJP government is wreaking havoc on the people of the country.

''The prime minister has brought 'achhe din (good days)' for his friends and has given only 'mehnge din (expensive days)' to the public and now the public will take an account of these 'mehnge din'. The country is fed up with the lies and 'jumlas' of PM Modi and his government,'' Srinivas said in an official statement.

Retail inflation increased to a three-month high of 4.91 per cent in November, mainly due to an uptick in food prices, according to government data released on Monday.

On the suspension of the 12 MPs from Rajya Sabha, Srinivas alleged the BJP government is ''continuously killing democracy'' as debates on issues raised by the Opposition are not allowed.

''Where the Opposition tries to raise its voice, they are suspended. Neither the prime minister comes to the House nor does he allow the House to function properly.

''It is an insult to democracy and the rights of the people of the country and we will continue to fight on the streets against this anti-democratic act of the government,'' he said.

The 12 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their ''unruly'' conduct in the previous session in August.

The Opposition has termed the suspension ''undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure'' of the Upper House.

