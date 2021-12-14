Left Menu

Declare cow 'national animal': BJP MP in Rajya Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 19:13 IST
A demand was raised in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday to declare cow the national animal and enact an effective central law to stop cow slaughter in the country.

Making a special mention in the House, BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena said cow is an integral part of Indian culture, and that even some Mughal rulers like Babur, Humayun and Akbar had prohibited its slaughter.

''Therefore, I demand that the central government should bring an effective law to stop cow slaughter and also, cow should be declared the 'national animal','' he said.

Earlier, in his Zero Hour mention, Harnath Singh Yadav of the BJP said the rate of illegal religious conversions was increasing in the country, and demanded an anti-conversion law at the national level to ensure social harmony and national security.

K Vanlalvena of the MNF spoke about the issue of Myanmar refugees in Mizoram, and urged the central government to help them.

Rajya Sabha member Narendra Jadhav (nominated) demanded that the central government should regulate, subsidise and fix price ceiling on cardiovascular as well ad pacemaker surgeries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

