Ruling TRS sweeps MLC polls from Local Authorities' constituencies

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-12-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 19:41 IST
The ruling TRS in Telangana on Tuesday swept the biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council from five local authorities' constituencies for six seats.

The TRS bagged the Adilabad, Nalgonda, Medak, Khammam and Karimnagar (two seats) constituencies.

The polling for these constituencies was held on December 10.

On November 26, TRS MLC K Kavitha and five other TRS candidates were elected with a contest to the Council in the election from Local Authorities' constituencies.

The poll was held from nine Local Authorities' constituencies for 12 seats due to retirement of sitting members on January 4, 2022.

Congratulating the party candidates for their victory, TRS Working President and state minister K T Rama Rao said the representatives of local bodies overwhelmingly voted for TRS nominees as the state government has strengthened the local bodies, since it assumed office, by implementing various programmes.

The local bodies are being strengthened financially by releasing funds every month under the 'Palle Pragati' (progress of villages), 'Pattana Pragati' (progress of towns) schemes, Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.

Congress MLA and state Congress Working President T Jayaprakash Reddy said his party achieved moral victory in the MLC poll from Local Authorities' constituencies, according to a Congress release.

Congress has got votes more than the number of votes it had, it said.

The ruling TRS had to organise ''camps'' to protect its voters out of fear of Congress, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

