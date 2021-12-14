Telangana CM calls on TN counterpart

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin at the latter's residence here on Tuesday.

This is KCR's maiden meeting with the DMK president after he became Chief Minister in May this year. Stalin's son Udhayanidhi was present at the meeting which was described as a courtesy call.

KCR, the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) chief, had earlier announced that he would meet Stalin but however did not reveal the agenda of the meeting.

