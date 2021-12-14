Left Menu

Telangana CM calls on TN counterpart

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-12-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 20:08 IST
Telangana CM calls on TN counterpart
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin at the latter's residence here on Tuesday.

This is KCR's maiden meeting with the DMK president after he became Chief Minister in May this year. Stalin's son Udhayanidhi was present at the meeting which was described as a courtesy call.

KCR, the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) chief, had earlier announced that he would meet Stalin but however did not reveal the agenda of the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

