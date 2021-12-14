Left Menu

UK health secretary says he will never support mandatory vaccines

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-12-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 20:23 IST
UK health secretary says he will never support mandatory vaccines
British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday he would never support mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in Britain, as he sought to persuade hesitant lawmakers that applying the requirement to health workers was as far as he would go.

"I would like to say very clearly to the House (of Commons) today, and say this once and for all, that although we've seen plans for universal mandatory vaccination in some countries in Europe, I will never support them in this country," he told parliament ahead of a vote on new restrictions.

