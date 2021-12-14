UK health secretary says he will never support mandatory vaccines
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday he would never support mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in Britain, as he sought to persuade hesitant lawmakers that applying the requirement to health workers was as far as he would go.
"I would like to say very clearly to the House (of Commons) today, and say this once and for all, that although we've seen plans for universal mandatory vaccination in some countries in Europe, I will never support them in this country," he told parliament ahead of a vote on new restrictions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
LS Speaker Birla hopes House will run smoothly in Winter Session of Parliament
Benchmark should be how House functions and not how it was disrupted: PM Modi ahead of Winter Session of Parliament.
Britain to unveil new booster guidance as Omicron variant spreads
Britain to unveil new booster guidance as Omicron variant spreads
Britain to offer everyone a COVID-19 booster eventually - vaccine official