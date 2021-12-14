Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Cong seeks minister's dismissal, PM's apology after SIT's 'planned conspiracy' statement

The Congress on Tuesday stepped up the attack against the government over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, with Rahul Gandhi demanding the dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra and asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise, after the SIT of the Uttar Pradesh police described the incident a ''planned conspiracy''.

AICC general secretary in charge for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also demanded a probe into the role of the Union minister in the killing of farmers and asked why the Prime Minister and the BJP were still protecting Mishra.

The sharp attack by the Congress came after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the violence, in which eight people were killed, including four farmers, urged the chief judicial magistrate to replace lesser charges in the case like causing death by negligence with an attempt to murder, saying that it was a ''pre-planned conspiracy'' causing death.

''Modi ji, it is time to apologise again... But first remove the accused's father from the minister's post. The truth is before you!'' Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter, using the hashtags ''Lakhimpur'' and ''murder''.

In another tweet, Rahul Gandhi asked the Prime Minister to visit the families of those farmers who were killed in that violence since he is in Uttar Pradesh.

''You do politics of religion, now do the dharma of politics today. Since you are in UP, go and meet the families of the farmers killed. Not sacking your minister is injustice, unrighteous!,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag ''Lakhimpur'' Talking to reporters, he alleged that the minister tried to kill farmers and the Prime Minister knew as he was a member of his team.

''A minister has tried to kill farmers. The Prime Minister knows as he is in his team. We raised the issue but we were not allowed a discussion on it even then. We were all silenced...,'' he claimed.

''Everyone knows the truth. It is that 2-3 big industrialists are against farmers and Narendra Modi is in the front,'' he alleged.

Asked if the Congress would raise the issue in Parliament, the former Congress chief said, ''We will certainly raise the issue in Parliament but they will not allow us to raise it.'' In response to another question, he said, ''When they ran their jeep over farmers, which forces were behind them? Who gave them the liberty and which force kept them out of jail?'' The SIT urged the CJM to replace IPC sections 279 (rash driving/riding), 338 (causing grievous injuries by negligence) and 304A (causing death by a rash and negligent act) with IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) among others in the case related to the October 3 violence in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also demanded the sacking of Mishra and asked the Prime Minister to apologise.

''Dear Modi ji, now in Lakhimpur Kheri the conspiracy to kill farmers has come to the fore. Today you should apologise to the farmers from the stage in Uttar Pradesh and sack the minister of state for home. Otherwise, it will be proved that the massacre of farmers took place at the behest of the Yogi-Modi government,'' he alleged.

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu also said the Prime Minister should immediately dismiss Mishra if he is sensitive towards farmers.

Acusing the Prime Minister of having an ''anti-farmer mindset'', Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded that he should initiate an inquiry into the role of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni in the matter and sack him immediately.

''Due to the court's rebuke and because of 'satyagraha', now even the police is saying that the son of the Minister of State for Home had conspired and crushed the farmers. But @narendramodi ji, due to anti-farmer mindset, you have not even removed him from his post,'' the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a statement, she said that when the SIT has stated that the Lakhimpur ''farmer massacre'' was a ''pre-planned'' act then why Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are ''protecting'' the Mishra.

''The victims' families and we, by doing satyagraha, have been demanding since day one that the minister of state for the home should be dismissed. Because the people present at the spot and the families of the victims had clearly stated that the violence was done with conspiracy and the farmers were crushed,'' Priyanka Gandhi said.

''However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Home Minister Amit Shah ji and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji openly demonstrated their anti-farmer mindset, shared the stage with the minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni and gave him protection,'' she claimed.

She said it is also a matter of investigation that why Modi ji's government and Yogi Adityanath ji's government have given protection to the Union minister till now and why did not order an inquiry in this direction.

''Modi ji farmers do not want to listen to your hollow words. As the Prime Minister, it is your constitutional and moral responsibility to ensure justice for them. Immediately initiate an inquiry into the role of the minister in the conspiracy of Lakhimpur farmer massacre and sack him immediately,'' she said.

Several politicians had made a beeline for Lakhimpur Kheri after the incident on October 3, as it happened during the farmers' protest over the farm laws.

The issue is also likely to be a major poll issue in Uttar Pradesh where assembly elections are due early next year, along with Uttarakhand and Punjab, where the farmers' issue is likely to have its impact.

