Kashi Vishwanath corridor: Naqvi hits back at Opposition says, 'They only make announcements, not deliver'

Slamming the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh for their remarks over Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said they only believe in making announcements but not making developments on the ground. Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "The pledge that Narendra Modi ji has taken to make India's land and heritage the best in the world is being realized. Those who criticize should have taken inspiration from the Prime Minister that he has delivered what he had promised. Who had stopped them to redevelop the Kashi Vishwanath corridor or beautify Kashi? Who had stopped them to clean Ganga?

"They only believed in making announcements but not delivering projects on the ground. They believed in vote bank politics and used to cut ribbons keeping eyes on the vote bank. Prime Minister Modi has changed this kind of thought in politics. Now people can change on the ground," he added. The union minister's remarks came in response to Opposition parties' leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.

Taking a jibe at top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership who has been in Varanasi for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said people spend their last moments in the holy city. Speaking to media persons in Saifai, the SP chief had said, "It is good that the programmes are one-month long (for Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi). They (PM Modi and other BJP leaders) should stay there for not only one, two or three months. That is a good place to stay. People also spend their last moments in Varanasi," said SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav in Saifai.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati took a swipe at BJP saying that inaugurating incomplete projects "just before the announcement of Assembly Elections" won't help the party expand its voter base. "The back-to-back announcements, foundation stone laying of new projects and inaugurations of incomplete projects by Central and State Governments just before the announcement of the Assembly elections are not going to help that party (BJP) expand its voter base," Mayawati said.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project in Varanasi. The project has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore. A total of 23 buildings are being inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)