Biden to nominate Sandra Thompson as head of Federal Housing Finance Agency
U.S. President Joe Biden will nominate Sandra Thompson as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
Thompson has been acting director of the agency since earlier this year.
