Six Articles inserted in Constitution through various constitutional orders issued by President:Govt

Six Articles have been inserted in the Constitution through various constitutional orders issued by the President, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Constitution (Removal of Difficulties) Order No. II and the Constitution (Removal of Difficulties) Order No. III notified on January 26, 1950 had inserted Articles 329A, 172A, 238A, 333A and 390A, respectively.

''The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 notified on May 14, 1954 had inserted Article 35A in the Appendix to the Constitution under Article 370 of the Constitution (Temporary provisions with respect to the State of Jammu and Kashmir). This has since been superseded by the Constitution Order No. 272 dated August 5, 2019,'' Rai said He said all these constitutional orders were issued by the President exercising his authority under different Articles of the Constitution.

