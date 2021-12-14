Left Menu

QUOTES-Text messages sent to Trump adviser Meadows during Capitol riot

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows received a series of text pleas from members of the conservative-leaning media during the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol urging him to persuade then-President Donald Trump to tell supporters to go home.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 21:13 IST
QUOTES-Text messages sent to Trump adviser Meadows during Capitol riot
  • Country:
  • United States

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows received a series of text pleas from members of the conservative-leaning media during the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol urging him to persuade then-President Donald Trump to tell supporters to go home. The following texts were made public in a meeting of the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the attack. The full House will vote on Tuesday on whether to seek a contempt of Congress charge https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-panel-seeks-contempt-charge-ex-trump-aide-meadows-2021-12-14 against Meadows for his failure to cooperate https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/trump-ex-chief-staff-meadows-no-longer-cooperating-with-capitol-riot-panel-2021-12-07 with the probe.

Following are quotes from texts Meadows provided the committee, as read by Republican Representative Liz Cheney during a committee hearing: FOX HOST LAURA INGRAHAM

“'Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.'" FOX HOST BRIAN KILMEADE

“'Please get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished.'" FOX HOST SEAN HANNITY

"'Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol.'" DONALD TRUMP JR.

"'He's got to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough." MARK MEADOWS, IN RESPONSE TO TRUMP JR.

"'I'm pushing it hard. I agree.'" (Compiled by Scott Malone; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021