Harish Rawat dares BJP for an open debate on unemployment

Congress campaign head for poll-bound Uttarakhand Harish Rawat on Tuesday termed the BJP government in the state as the most corrupt so far and dared the saffron party for an open debate on the issue of unemployment.

''There are nine lakh unemployed youths in the state at present and the annual growth rate is the lowest at six per cent, plummeting from 19 per cent during our time,'' the former chief minister told reporters here.

''Our friends (BJP) are making all sorts of claims on steps taken to combat unemployment. I challenge them to come with all their chief ministers and ministers to some park here and hold a debate on the issue with me. I am ready for it,'' he said.

Rawat also attacked the state government for deliberately dragging its feet on the issue of Lokayukta despite boasting of a zero-tolerance policy to corruption and said if the Congress is voted to power, it will bring the panchayats within the ambit of the Lokayukta so that public funds are used for people's welfare.

The Congress leader said he had made a mining policy during his tenure as the chief minister which will be reinforced if the Congress comes back to power in the state in 2022. Rawat also promised to set up a probe into rampant illegal mining being carried out in the state in an indiscriminate manner.

He also asked the state government to bring a white paper before going to the people to seek another mandate.

Rawat said the BJP cannot be asked any questions on good governance as it has admitted its failure on that front by giving three chief ministers to the state in less than five years.

