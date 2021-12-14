Any Russian attack on Ukraine will prompt very strong EU reaction - Elysee
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-12-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 21:37 IST
- Country:
- France
A European Union summit next week will send the message that any Russian attack on Ukraine will prompt an "extremely strong" EU reaction, an official of the French presidency told reporters on Tuesday.
The Kremlin earlier on Tuesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin had told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call that Moscow wanted immediate talks with Western countries to prevent NATO's expansion further east.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- NATO
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- Emmanuel Macron
- European Union
- Kremlin
- French
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Populist leaders meet in Warsaw to discuss European Union
Populist leaders meet in Warsaw to discuss European Union
Vladimir Putin's visit to India will provide new impetus to bilateral ties: Russian Ambassador
Visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India highly productive: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
Populist leaders meet in Warsaw to discuss European Union