Any Russian attack on Ukraine will prompt very strong EU reaction - Elysee

A European Union summit next week will send the message that any Russian attack on Ukraine will prompt an "extremely strong" EU reaction, an official of the French presidency told reporters on Tuesday.

The Kremlin earlier on Tuesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin had told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call that Moscow wanted immediate talks with Western countries to prevent NATO's expansion further east.

