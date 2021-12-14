EU must show Bosnian Serb leader Dodik cost of action - German govt source
The time has come for the European Union to show Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who is advocating to pull his autonomous Serb Republic out of Bosnia's key institutions, that his actions come at a cost, a German government source said on Tuesday. Dodik, who currently serves as the Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite inter-ethnic presidency, wants to roll back all reforms made after the war and return to the 1995 constitution, under which the state was represented only by basic institutions while all powers belonged to the regions.
The time has come for the European Union to show Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who is advocating to pull his autonomous Serb Republic out of Bosnia's key institutions, that his actions come at a cost, a German government source said on Tuesday.
Dodik, who currently serves as the Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite inter-ethnic presidency, wants to roll back all reforms made after the war and return to the 1995 constitution, under which the state was represented only by basic institutions while all powers belonged to the regions. On Monday, Germany's new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on the EU to impose sanctions on Dodik.
"Efforts to break away are unacceptable, and this means, too - and I have lobbied for this here - that the existing sanctions regime should also be used against Mr. Dodik now," she told reporters after meeting her EU counterparts in Brussels. EU leaders will discuss the situation in the Balkans at an EU summit on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dodik
- Bosnia
- Bosnian Serb
- Annalena Baerbock
- Balkans
- Germany
- German
- Foreign
- European Union
- Brussels
- Serb
ALSO READ
Japan to effectively close borders to all foreigners from this month -NTV
Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads
Japan says it is suspending entry of foreign visitors from around the world as new coronavirus variant spreads.
Japan PM Kishida says foreign visitors to be barred entry from Nov 30
WRAPUP 2-Japan to bar foreign visitors as Omicron worries grow globally