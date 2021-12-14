EU must show Bosnian Serb leader Dodik cost of action - German govt source

The time has come for the European Union to show Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who is advocating to pull his autonomous Serb Republic out of Bosnia's key institutions, that his actions come at a cost, a German government source said on Tuesday.

Dodik, who currently serves as the Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite inter-ethnic presidency, wants to roll back all reforms made after the war and return to the 1995 constitution, under which the state was represented only by basic institutions while all powers belonged to the regions. On Monday, Germany's new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on the EU to impose sanctions on Dodik.

"Efforts to break away are unacceptable, and this means, too - and I have lobbied for this here - that the existing sanctions regime should also be used against Mr. Dodik now," she told reporters after meeting her EU counterparts in Brussels. EU leaders will discuss the situation in the Balkans at an EU summit on Thursday.

