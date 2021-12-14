Left Menu

UN nuclear chief: Limited Iran access giving 'blurred image'

Hours earlier, the chief of Irans civilian nuclear program insisted his country would refuse the agency access to a sensitive centrifuge assembly plant.That plant in Karaj came under what Iran describes as a sabotage attack in June. Iran since has refused the IAEA access to replace cameras damaged in the incident.

The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog warned Tuesday that the restrictions faced by his inspectors in Iran threaten to give the world only a “very blurred image” of Tehran's programme as it enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview to The Associated Press, Rafael Mariano Grossi said he wanted to tell Iran that there was “no way around” his inspectors at the International Atomic Energy Agency if the Islamic Republic wanted to be “a respected country in the community of nations.” ''We have to work together,'' Grossi said from a luxury hotel in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, after he visited that country's first nuclear power plant. “They must work together. I will make sure they understand that in us they will have a partner.” Grossi's insistence that the Vienna-based IAEA remained “an auditor” for the world came as negotiations falter in Vienna to revive Tehran's tattered nuclear deal. Hours earlier, the chief of Iran's civilian nuclear program insisted his country would refuse the agency access to a sensitive centrifuge assembly plant.

That plant in Karaj came under what Iran describes as a sabotage attack in June. Tehran blamed the assault on Israel amid a widening regional shadow war since former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Iran's landmark nuclear accord with world powers. Iran since has refused the IAEA access to replace cameras damaged in the incident.

