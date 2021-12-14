These are the top stories at 10 pm: NATION DEL98 LDALL LAKHIMPUR KHERI Lakhimpur Kheri: Killings ''pre-planned conspiracy'', UP SIT in court; Cong again demands sacking of union minister Ajay Mishra whose son an accused Lakhimpur Kheri/New Delhi: The SIT of the UP police that is probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence has submitted before a court that the killing of four farmers and a journalist in which Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is among the 13 accused was a ''pre-planned conspiracy'', and also sought to substitute lesser charges in the case with graver ones.

DEL67 PM-VARANASI-LD EVENT Modi urges people to resolve to focus on education, skill development of daughters Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to resolve to focus on education and skill development of daughters and keep all water sources including the Ganga clean. By Kunal Dutt DEL92 PRESIDENT-BANGLA-VISIT President Kovind to visit Bangladesh from Dec 15-17 for 50th Victory Day celebrations New Delhi: In his first trip abroad since the Covid outbreak, President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a three-day visit to Bangladesh starting Wednesday for the celebrations of its 50th Victory Day and liberation in Dhaka and to represent India as the guest of honour.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES Daily COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 571 days New Delhi: India logged 5,784 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 571 days while the active cases declined to 88,993, the lowest in 563 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL55 BIZ-BLACK MONEY No official estimation of black money in foreign accounts in last five years: Govt in Parliament New Delhi: There is no official estimation how much worth of black money is lying in foreign accounts over the last five years, however, Rs 2,476 crore has been collected as tax and penalty under the one-time three months compliance window during 2015, government said in Parliament on Tuesday.

DEL53 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Top Pakistani LeT terrorist killed in encounter with Army in Poonch Jammu: A top Pakistani terrorist belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

DEL13 PAR-PANEL MEITY Tharoor-led par panel questions MeitY officials on hacking of PM Modi's Twitter handle: Sources New Delhi: Top officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have been questioned about the hacking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle and the Pegasus issue by a parliamentary panel led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, sources said.

DEL93 OPPN-LD PROTEST Oppn leaders take out march demanding revocation of suspension of 12 RS members New Delhi: Leaders of over a dozen opposition parties took out a protest march on Tuesday in support of their demand for revoking the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs and pledged to carry on their fight unitedly.

DEL63 NIA-AFGHAN-MUNDRA-PORT NIA arrests Afghan national in Mundra Port drugs seizure case New Delhi: The NIA has arrested an Afghan national in connection with the seizure of 2,988 kilogram of heroin at Mundra port in Gujarat, an official said on Tuesday.

CAL6 NL-FIRING-TRIBAL BODIES Nagaland firing: Tribal bodies ask people not to cooperate with army Kohima: Top organisations of the Konyak tribe in Nagaland have announced a set of regulations, including ''strict non-cooperation'' with the army, saying the people will follow them until justice is served in the killing of 14 civilians by security forces in a botched up operation and its aftermath in the north-eastern state earlier this month.

DEL33 DEF-RAJNATH-HYPERSONIC India must move to develop hypersonic cruise missiles to maintain credible deterrence: Rajnath New Delhi: India must immediately move towards developing hypersonic cruise missiles to maintain minimum credible deterrence against its enemies, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

DEL71 MEA-JAISHANKAR-QUAD Quad moving very effectively: EAM Jaishankar New Delhi: The Quad is a very contemporary arrangement having an open-minded and creative approach that has helped it in moving ''very effectively'' in addressing various problems, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

BUSINESS DEL87 BIZ-2NDLD INFLATION WPI inflation hits record high of 14.23 pc in Nov as crude, metal prices rise New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation surged to a record high of 14.23 per cent in November, mainly due to hardening of prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum and natural gas.

LEGAL LGD12 SC-2ND LD CHARDHAM SC permits double lane highway for Chardham project, cites national security challenges New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed double lane widening of the strategic Chardham highway project in Uttarakhand, observing that the country’s security concerns may change over time and the recent past has thrown serious national security challenges.

FOREIGN FGN29 UK-INDIA-2NDLD JOHNSON British PM Boris Johnson says UK and India are natural partners London:British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday described the UK and India as ''natural partners'' who are working together on many ''fantastic projects'' from partnership on 5G and telecom to startups that will transform people's lives and promote the principles of freedom, openness and peace. PTI HDA

