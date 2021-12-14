U.S. FDIC chair McWilliams says vote initiated by majority Democratic members 'out of order'

The chair of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on Tuesday refused to advance a vote by the majority Democratic members of the board to request public consultation on the regulator's bank mergers rule.

Jelena McWilliams, the Republican chair of the FDIC, called the move to include the notational vote "out of order" during an open meeting.

