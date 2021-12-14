Punjab Cong launches campaign to seek inputs from people for assembly polls manifesto

The Punjab Congress on Tuesday launched a campaign to seek inputs from the people of the state for preparing a manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing media here, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and chairman of the manifesto committee Partap Singh Bajwa said the draft of the manifesto for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections will be complete in 15 days.

Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

Bajwa asserted that only those promises would be made in the manifesto which are implementable, laying emphasis on sectors like agriculture, education, health, women.

Under the 'Aawaz Punjab Di' campaign, the party will be taking inputs from the people of the state for the manifesto of the upcoming elections.

Rohan Gupta, chairman of social media department of the Congress said, “The Congress party believes in listening to the problems being faced by people at the ground level and solve them rather than just politicicing the issues for political benefits like other parties.” He said under this campaign, a special toll-free number is being launched where can give a missed call.

The person concerned will then get a message to know where he or she can share suggestions, Gupta added.

Bajwa praised the Charanjit Singh Channi-led state government for taking several “pro-people” decisions in a short span of time.

To a question, he said the committee will incorporate the suggestions of both Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the manifesto.

“We are going to incorporate the model of the Congress…We will incorporate suggestions of the CM sahib and Pardhan Sahab (Punjab Congress chief),” he added.

Asked whether he himself will contest the state elections, Bajwa replied in affirmative.

When pressed from which seat he will be contesting, he said, “You will come to know.” Congress national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, “We believe in two-way communication, not in one way form like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Farm laws are an example of the BJP and Modi's authoritarian nature. They did not talk to the stakeholders who were directly affected by these laws and imposed them without any communication.” “This is the difference between us and them. We believe in talking to the people first and taking their views before making laws,” he added.

