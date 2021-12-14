Left Menu

U.S. condemns convictions of Belarusian opposition figures - Blinken

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 22:26 IST
U.S. condemns convictions of Belarusian opposition figures - Blinken
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States condemns the "politically motivated" convictions of Belarusian opposition figure Syarhei Tsikhanouski and others in judicial proceedings that did not conform to the rule of law, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"We reiterate our call for the Lukashenka regime to end its crackdown on members of civil society, independent media, political opposition, athletes, students, legal professionals and other Belarusians​," Blinken said in a statement, referring to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021