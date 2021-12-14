U.S. condemns convictions of Belarusian opposition figures - Blinken
- Country:
- United States
The United States condemns the "politically motivated" convictions of Belarusian opposition figure Syarhei Tsikhanouski and others in judicial proceedings that did not conform to the rule of law, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
"We reiterate our call for the Lukashenka regime to end its crackdown on members of civil society, independent media, political opposition, athletes, students, legal professionals and other Belarusians," Blinken said in a statement, referring to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- State
- Belarusian
- Blinken
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Belarus
ALSO READ
Over 135 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far
Two COVID-19 cases registered at migrant camp on Polish-Belarusian border
Uttarakhand: COVID-19 test mandatory for people coming from other states
Over 137 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre
Outsmarted by surveillance states