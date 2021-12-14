Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 22:27 IST
Cong issues whip to party MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday
The Congress on Tuesday issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members to be present in the House on Wednesday.

''Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow, Wednesday, December 15, 2021. All members of the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 AM onwards till the adjournment of the House...without fail and support the party stand,'' the party's chief whip Jairam Ramesh said.

The Upper House of Parliament is scheduled to take up discussions on the NDPS (Amendment) Bill and the pandemic situation on Wednesday.

The Congress, which staged a walkout in the House on Tuesday, plans to step up its attack on the government over the suspension of 12 opposition members.

Several opposition parties have been unitedly demanding that the suspension of the 12 MPs be revoked, but the government is insisting that they first apologise in the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

