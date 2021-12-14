Left Menu

Council poll results have given satisfaction: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has performed well in the Legislative Council election from the local bodies constituency and the result has given satisfaction.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has performed well in the Legislative Council election from the local bodies constituency and the result has given satisfaction. Speaking to media persons on the poll outcome on his arrival from Varanasi, he said, "BJP has already won 11 seats and we have requested for a recount in Mysuru. We had expected to win 13-14 seats. We will discuss the result with our senior leadership."

"Last time we won six seats and we have gained five more seats this time. Our strength in Gram Panchayats has improved compared to last time. Based on this we will try to bolster the party's strength, iron out the chinks," the Chief Minister said. In the recently concluded Karnataka Legislative Council elections, BJP candidate, HS Gopinath Reddy has won Bengaluru City Constituency, defeating Congress's KGF Babu.

The election was held on December 10. Reacting to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement of BJP is a party without guts, Bommai said, "We know what is their guts. He could not retain his own seat as the Chief Minister. Congress lost power under his leadership as the Chief Minister. He should understand that." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

