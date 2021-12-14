Punjab cabinet approves creation of 775 posts of healthcare workers

With the aim to provide better health facilities to the people, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday approved the creation of 775 posts by upgrading 28 health institutions. The posts include Senior Medical Officer, Medical Officers, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician for health institutions like PHCs, CHCs, SDHs and others.

The Cabinet also gave approval for the opening of a new Trauma Centre at Community Health Centre at Morinda. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), after the up-gradation of these health facilities, additional staff would be required and to meet the staff shortage, 706 new posts of different cadres would be created as per department norms.

To provide immediate medical facilities to the injured in tragic incidents, the Punjab Cabinet also decided to create 69 new posts of various cadres for Trauma Centres at Pathankot and Jalandhar. The Cabinet also gave the approval to abolish 50 posts as per department norms upon up-gradation of these health institutions.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet gave sanction for the creation and filling of 513 new posts to operationalise the newly constructed Central Jail at Sri Goindwal Sahib. According to CMO, this decision would strengthen the jail security besides bringing efficiency in the functioning of Jail administration and easing the problem of overcrowding in the Jails of the state. The Jail Department would create and fill these posts of Uniformed Staff, Ministerial Staff, Medical Staff and Technical and Teaching Staff by recruitment and on deputation from concerned departments.

The Cabinet also gave a nod for the formulation of the Punjab Department of Water Supply and Sanitation Group 'D' (Field Workers) Service Rules, 2021. Assembly polls in Punjab are slated for early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)