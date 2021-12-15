France: The fight with London over fishing licenses goes on
France's Maritime Minister Annick Girardin on Tuesday said that, although France has received over 80 additional post-Brexit fishing licences, the fight with Britain continues.
"We won't give in", Girardin said in a tweet.
The French minister for European affairs earlier this week said in an interview that France would still need "a few dozen" fishing licences to settle the conflict with London.
