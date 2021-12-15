Left Menu

U.S. House to vote on compromise version of Uyghur bill

"The House will pass this legislation today and send it to the Senate for swift action and then to the President’s desk for his signature," Pelosi said in a statement. The House last week passed https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-passes-measure-clamping-down-products-chinas-xinjiang-region-2021-12-08 a version of the bill to ban imports from China’s Xinjiang region produced with forced labor, but that measure failed to advance to the Senate.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 00:37 IST
U.S. House to vote on compromise version of Uyghur bill
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Tuesday on legislation addressing China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced, after lawmakers reached a compromise agreement. "The House will pass this legislation today and send it to the Senate for swift action and then to the President’s desk for his signature," Pelosi said in a statement.

The House last week passed https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-passes-measure-clamping-down-products-chinas-xinjiang-region-2021-12-08 a version of the bill to ban imports from China’s Xinjiang region produced with forced labor, but that measure failed to advance to the Senate. Details of the new measure were not immediately available, but Senate aides said the main changes were technical.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021