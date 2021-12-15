Left Menu

BJP wins 4 out of 6 Maharashtra Council seats; Nadda says victory reflects people's faith in PM's leadership

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said that the party winning four of six seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council reflects people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, policies and schemes.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said that the party winning four of six seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council reflects people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, policies and schemes. The BJP president also congratulated state president Chandrakant Patil, Devendra Fadnavis and all the workers of BJP Maharashtra.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda said: "BJP winning four out of six seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, shows people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, policies and plans. I congratulate state president Chandrakant Patil, Devendra Fadnavis and all the workers of BJP Maharashtra." Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis thanked PM Modi, Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that three political parties coming together does not ensure their win.

"I am very happy to say that BJP has won four out of seats six in the Maharashtra MLC elections. I want to thank Modiji, our national president JP Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah. If 3 political parties come together that doesn't ensure their win," said Fadnavis. The party won four out of six seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. (ANI)

