Trudeau to speak to Canada's premiers about Omicron variant - source

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 15-12-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 01:48 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak by phone to the premiers of the country's 10 provinces on Tuesday to discuss the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19, a provincial source said.
The call will take place at 6 pm Eastern Time (2300 GMT), said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. Separately, Trudeau tweeted that he would convene a meeting of the premiers as soon as possible.
