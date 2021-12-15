U.S. official voices concern over Guatemala anti-corruption efforts
A senior U.S. diplomat said on Tuesday he was "very worried" about efforts in Guatemala to battle corruption, a problem which the United States has said contributes to rising levels of migration from Central America.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols made the comments during a call with reporters.
