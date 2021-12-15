U.S. Senate passes debt limit increase
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to increase the nation's debt limit by $2.5 trillion, to $31.4 trillion, in a move that would prevent any defaults on Treasury Department debt in coming weeks.
Senate passage clears the way for the House of Representatives to vote on the legislation and send it to President Joe Biden for signing into law following a protracted debate in Congress.
