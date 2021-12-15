REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT /6 a.m. SGT

Almost 100 Conservative lawmakers voted on Tuesday against new coronavirus restrictions, dealing a major blow to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's authority and raising questions about his leadership.

MOLDOVA-EU/ Moldovan president to Russia: joining the EU is our choice

BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moldova aspires to join the European Union and the former Soviet republic has told Russia that this is its choice, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Tuesday. U.S.

USA-CONGRESS/DEBT U.S. Senate advances toward boosting debt limit to $31.4 trillion

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate moved toward a vote on Tuesday to raise the federal government's debt limit by $2.5 trillion to about $31.4 trillion and forward the measure to the House of Representatives to avoid an unprecedented default. USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-WASHINGTONDC

Washington, D.C., sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers over deadly attack on Capitol WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The city of Washington, D.C., sued right-wing groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers on Tuesday, seeking to collect on the financial costs of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and its aftermath.

BUSINESS HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TREATMENTS-PFIZER

Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Tuesday said its antiviral COVID-19 pill showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FINANCE JPMorgan tells unvaccinated Manhattan staff to work from home

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co instructed unvaccinated staff in Manhattan to work from home starting Tuesday, a further sign that banks and other financial firms are tightening protocols as COVID-19 infections rise and the Omicron variant spreads. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-BILLIE EILISH/ Billie Eilish says watching porn from age 11 'really destroyed my brain'

LOS ANGELES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish has spoken about an addiction to watching pornography, starting at age 11, and how it gave her nightmares and messed her up when she started dating. SPORTS

ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HURRICANES Hurricanes' game postponed after four players put in COVID-19 protocol

The Carolina Hurricanes' game at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday has been postponed after four additional members of the team entered COVID-19 protocol, said the National Hockey League. HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER

Some English clubs may consider vaccine status of transfer targets LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Some Premier League clubs could take into account the vaccine status of potential signings when they look to bolster their squads in the January transfer window as rising COVID-19 cases raise fears of a rash of postponed games.

UPCOMING ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PASSES (PIX) (TV) If COVID passes are implemented in England, how will this impact the venues where they're needed?

Camden's Electric Ballroom is one of many late night music venues in England which will likely have to check COVID vaccine certificates from Wednesday. How big a challenge is this, and what impact is it having on the sector? Reuters speak to some punters, the venue organizers and charity Music Venue Trust to see how new COVID restrictions are effecting their industry. 14 Dec 22:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

FILM-THE LOST DAUGHTER/INTERVIEWS (PIX) (TV) Maggie Gyllenhaal and her leading ladies talk 'The Lost Daughter'

Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Maggie Gyllenhaal share their experience of making ‘The Lost Daughter’. 15 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-BIDEN/ (PIX)

Biden attends Democratic National Committee holiday celebration U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris speak at holiday celebration for Democratic National Committee.

14 Dec 23:15 ET / 23:15 GMT UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-REBELS

FACTBOX-How rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine have grown closer to Russia Moscow has cultivated close ties with the pro-Russian rebels controlling swathes of eastern Ukraine but denies orchestrating their rebellions or partaking in the conflict.

15 Dec HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-TRAVEL (PIX) (TV)

UK to remove all countries from COVID travel red list from Wednesday Britain will remove all 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from Wednesday because there is now community transmission of Omicron.

15 Dec PHILIPPINES-ELECTION/

POSTPONED - Philippine poll body likely to release final list of candidates for 2022 election 15 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-OMICRON Canada tries to tackle Omicron amid pandemic fatigue

Canadian provinces are trying to ramp up vaccination and hand out more rapid tests amid a rising wave of the coronavirus pandemic driven by the Omicron variant but efforts to head off infections are complicated by public fatigue almost two years into the pandemic. 15 Dec

NORTHKOREA-KIMJONGUN/ (TV) (GRAPHIC) N.Korea after 10 years of Kim Jong Un: Deeply isolated, better armed, more reliant on China

Ten years after Kim Jong Un assumed power, North Korea is better armed but deeply isolated and more dependent on China than ever, despite occasional actions by the young leader that raised - and dashed - expectations of economic transformation or international opening. Timeline graphic on a decade of Kim's rule now available on Reuters Connect. 15 Dec

SOUTHEASTASIA-USA/MALAYSIA (PIX) (TV) U.S. Secretary of State Blinken visits Malaysia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Malaysia as part of a three-nation visit to Southeast Asia, his first as the Biden administration ramps up engagement in a region where China's influence is growing. Blinken and Malaysia's Foreign Minster are scheduled to hold a joint news conference. 15 Dec

EU-SUMMIT/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Illustration file on the various issues to be discussed during an EU leaders' summit in Brussels

Illustration file on the main issues to be discussed during an EU leaders' summit in Brussels: COVID-19, energy prices, security and defence, migration, Belarus and Ukraine. 15 Dec 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

MALAYSIA-INTEL/ Intel to announce investment for new plant in Malaysia

One of the world’s largest chip manufacturers Intel Corporation is expanding its manufacturing capabilities with a total capital investment of 30 billion ringgit ($7 bln) in Penang, Malaysia. 15 Dec 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

NORWAY-GOVERNMENT/ Norway PM holds news conference

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere holds news conerence to sum up his first two months in power 15 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AUSTRIA-POLITICS/ Weekly Austrian cabinet meeting

Ministers hold a news conference after Austria's weekly cabinet meeting. 15 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/PMQS (PIX) (TV) Prime Ministers Questions take place in parliament

15 Dec 11:55 ET / 11:55 GMT EU-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

Summit with EU and its neighbours including Ukraine EU leaders meet with the governments of the "Eastern Partnership", a group of neighbouring states which includes Ukraine, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Moldova.

15 Dec 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

ECUADOR-SECURITY/ As Ecuador president grapples with violence, citizens say little has changed

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso has used emergency powers to repulse a crime wave in the Andean country but his efforts have changed little for Ecuadoreans and fail to confront the poverty, economic informality and weakening of grassroots policing that are the root of violence, analysts and citizens say. 15 Dec

GERMANY-TRIAL/ (TV) Verdict expected in Berlin trial of Vadim K., accused of killing a Chechen exile

Verdict expected in trial against defendant Vadim K., accused of killing a former Chechen commander in Berlin's Kleiner Tiergarten park in August 2019. 15 Dec

PEOPLE-GHISLAINE MAXWELL/ Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers to focus on 'manipulation and money' in defense case

Ghislaine Maxwell's attorneys are expected to keep portraying her accusers as untrustworthy and motivated by money when they start presenting their case in her sex abuse trial on Thursday, according to legal experts and the lawyers' court statements. 15 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PASSPORTS (PIX) (TV)

COVID passports could be implemented for nightclubs, music venues and soccer matches in England. 15 Dec

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS INDITEX-RESULTS/

Inditex presents third quarter results 15 Dec

USA-FED/MARKETS Market implications of FOMC decisions

Spot sidebar/analysis on what fed decision on accelerated taper/faster rate hikes means for markets 15 Dec 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

CHANGE-SUITE/HILTON Safe travels: Hilton CEO Nassetta on managing through crisis

The COVID crisis affected virtually every industry on earth, but perhaps none quite so much as travel and hospitality. With everyone fearful and taking shelter at home, leaders had to strategize about surviving to the next day. Among them: Chris Nassetta, president and CEO of hotel giant Hilton. Nassetta spoke to Reuters about the ways C-suite executives cope with such existential threats – and come out on the other side. 15 Dec 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

TURKEY-CENBANK/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC) GRAPHIC-How low can you go? Five questions for Turkey's central bank

Turkey's central bank is expected to cut interest rates again this week despite a currency crash and soaring inflation as President Tayyip Erdogan keeps up the pressure on policymakers to promote growth ahead of elections in 2023. This story looks at five questions for the central bank ahead of its policy-setting meeting at 1100 GMT on Thursday. 15 Dec 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

USA-FED/ WRAPUP-Fed expected to amp up policy against inflation, but weighing jobs, Omicron risks

The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to announce that it is speeding up the end of its pandemic-era bond purchases and signal a turn to interest rate increases next year as a guard against surging inflation. 15 Dec 06:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

NIGERIA-INFLATION/ Nigeria statistics office expected to release latest inflation data

Nigeria's statistics office is expected to release latest inflation data. Annual inflation has been slowing for the past few months with authorities saying food prices are moderating. 15 Dec 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SUPPLY-CHAIN/USA-CHINA (PIX) (TV) From China to Best Buy: Gaming controllers hit bumps on way to U.S. consumers

Fraser Townley eyes two gaping holes in one side of a pallet one of his workers just pulled out of the orange Hapag-Lloyd shipping container that arrived here at his warehouse from China one recent chilly morning. “Clearly a forklift,” he mutters. 15 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-PUTIN

EXPLAINER-Why is Vladimir Putin fixated on Ukraine? Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia's relations with the West. This Explainer sets out why President Vladimir Putin feels so strongly about Ukraine and has chosen to bring the crisis to a head.

15 Dec 09:30 ET / 09:30 GMT UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-REBELS

How rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine have grown closer to Russia Factbox explaining how Moscow has cultivated close ties with pro-Russian rebels controlling swathes of the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine despite denying it is a party to their seven-year war with Ukrainian government forces.

15 Dec 09:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

