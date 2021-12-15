Left Menu

Cong performance in MLC polls testimony to party's strength at grassroots level, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that Congress' performance in the Legislative Council election is a testimony to the party's strength at the grassroots level.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that Congress' performance in the Legislative Council election is a testimony to the party's strength at the grassroots level. Eleven Congress candidates won from their respective seats in the recently concluded MLC polls in Karnataka.

Speaking to the media here in Belagavi, Siddharamaiah, said, "This will encourage Congress to fight further for the cause of common man and to face future elections with confidence. We would have won comfortably in more than 15 seats if other parties had not joined hands internally. These backdoor politics is common and we will face this in future also. He added, "BJP is aware that they cannot win any elections based on their zero achievements. Hence they made news about anti-conversion law during the election."

The election was held on December 10. (ANI)

