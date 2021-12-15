Left Menu

Leftist Lula maintains dominant lead in Brazilian election, poll shows

Brazilian former leftist leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has a comfortable lead in the polls heading into next year's October presidential election, with right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro nearly 30 percentage points down, according to a poll released on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 05:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 05:19 IST
Leftist Lula maintains dominant lead in Brazilian election, poll shows

Brazilian former leftist leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has a comfortable lead in the polls heading into next year's October presidential election, with right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro nearly 30 percentage points down, according to a poll released on Tuesday. If the vote were held today, 48% percent of respondents said they would vote for Lula, as the former president is widely known, while 21% would vote for Bolsonaro, according to the survey by pollster Inteligencia em Pesquisa e Consultoria (IPEC), which was published on news website G1.

Sergio Moro, a former anti-corruption judge who helped put Lula in jail before joining Bolsonaro's administration only to fall out with the conservative leader, came in third with 6% of the vote. In a second scenario in which minor candidates were not listed as options, Lula received 49% of the hypothetical vote versus 22% for Bolsonaro. Moro came in third with 8%.

The poll is largely in line with an IPEC poll https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazils-lula-could-beat-bolsonaro-first-round-2022-vote-poll-shows-2021-06-25 released in June and shows Bolsonaro struggling to regain traction with voters after his popularity tanked earlier this year, in part due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 600,000 Brazilians. It also highlights Lula's striking reversal of fortunes in recent years. In jail when Bolsonaro was elected in 2018, Lula, who governed Brazil from 2003 through 2011, has since had his corruption convictions thrown out by the Supreme Court, allowing him to run for another term.

IPEC interviewed 2,002 people from Dec. 9-13 in 144 towns throughout Brazil. The survey has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021