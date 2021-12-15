Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Washington, D.C., sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers over deadly attack on Capitol

The city of Washington, D.C., sued right-wing groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers on Tuesday, seeking to collect on the financial costs of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and its aftermath. The suit aims to hold accountable two groups that prosecutors say played a leading role in an assault by thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump that aimed to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

U.S. Senate approves boosting debt limit to $31.4 trillion, sends to House

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved raising the federal government's debt limit by $2.5 trillion, to about $31.4 trillion, and forwarded the measure to the House of Representatives to avoid an unprecedented default. The 50-49 party-line vote follows a months-long standoff between Democrats and Republicans, with the latter seeking to force President Joe Biden's party to raise the debt limit from the current $28.9 trillion level on its own, generating fodder for attack ads during the 2022 congressional elections.

U.S. government likely to request more COVID-19 testing funds

President Joe Biden's administration is likely to request additional funds from Congress for COVID-19 testing, depending on the severity of the Omicron variant, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said on Tuesday. The department has $10 billion left in federal relief funds for testing from the $50 billion made available by Congress back in March, but will probably need more, Becerra said at a meeting with reporters.

Kentucky clears mountains of tornado debris; 12 children among 74 dead

Clean-up crews in western Kentucky's devastated communities on Tuesday ramped up their Herculean task of carting away mountains of debris left by last week's killer tornadoes as the search for additional bodies came up empty, Governor Andy Bashear said. While the state's death toll remained at 74, Beshear disclosed that a dozen children were among the tornadoes' victims. The youngest was a 2-month-old infant. The oldest to die was 98 years old, he said.

U.S. House to vote on contempt charge against ex-Trump chief of staff Meadows

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on Tuesday on whether to seek criminal contempt of Congress charges against Mark Meadows, Donald Trump's chief of staff, for refusing to cooperate with a congressional probe of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The seven Democrats and two Republicans on the Select Committee investigating the attack voted unanimously on Monday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-panel-seeks-contempt-charge-ex-trump-aide-meadows-2021-12-14 evening to recommend that the full House approve its report making the case for a contempt of Congress charge against Meadows, who served in the House before joining the Republican president's administration.

U.S. study suggests COVID-19 vaccines may be ineffective against Omicron without booster

All three U.S.-authorized COVID-19 vaccines appear to be significantly less protective against the newly-detected Omicron variant of the coronavirus in laboratory testing, but a booster dose likely restores most of the protection, according to a study released on Tuesday. The study from researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Harvard and MIT that has not yet been peer reviewed tested blood from people who received the Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines against a pseudovirus engineered to resemble the Omicron variant.

White House not surprised some Republicans publicly silent about U.S. Capitol attack

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that it is disappointing but not surprising that some Republican lawmakers warned privately about what was happening during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 but stayed silent publicly.

Psaki was responding to a question about Republican lawmakers texting with Mark Meadows, the former chief of staff for former President Donald Trump, and Fox News hosts on Jan 6.

O.J. Simpson granted early release from parole in Nevada robbery

O.J. Simpson, the former football star and television personality who was tried and acquitted in the 1994 murder of his wife and her friend, won an early release from parole on a Nevada robbery conviction, police said on Tuesday. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of robbery and kidnapping in a dispute over sports memorabilia at a Las Vegas casino hotel. He served nine years in a Nevada prison, and was released on parole in 2017.

New York ethics panel orders Cuomo to pay $5.1 million in book earnings

An ethics panel in New York on Tuesday ordered former Governor Andrew Cuomo to return $5.1 million he received for his memoir after finding he failed to follow state ethics regulations, a spokesperson with the commission said. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted 12-1 to approve the order, the spokesperson said. Reuters has not seen the commission's full resolution.

Judge rejects Trump bid to keep tax returns from Congress

A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed a bid by former President Donald Trump to keep his tax returns from a House of Representatives committee. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden said in his ruling that Trump was "wrong on the law" in seeking to block the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining his tax returns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)