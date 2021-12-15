Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Gulf Arab summit calls for action, not words from Iran

A Gulf Arab summit in Saudi Arabia urged Iran on Tuesday to take concrete steps to ease tension while reiterating a call to include the region in talks between global powers and Tehran aimed at salvaging their nuclear agreement. Saudi Arabia's crown prince had told the annual gathering of Gulf leaders before the final communique was issued that the nuclear and missile programmes of longstanding adversary Iran should be handled "seriously and effectively".

Conservative revolt over COVID curbs deals stinging blow to UK PM Johnson

Almost 100 Conservative lawmakers voted on Tuesday against new coronavirus restrictions, dealing a major blow to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's authority and raising questions about his leadership. After a day of frenzied failed lobbying, Johnson was handed the biggest rebellion against his government so far by his party over measures he said were necessary to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Haiti prime minister meets victims of fuel truck blast that killed at least 60

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Tuesday met with victims of a fuel truck explosion that killed at least 60 people during the night in Cap-Haitien, the country's second-largest city. Hundreds of people on Tuesday afternoon remained at the scene of the blast, including shocked residents looking for neighbors or loved ones as well as people attempting to dismantle the charred remains of the truck for scrap metal.

Another son of ex-Panama president pleads guilty to U.S. money laundering charge

A son of the former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a U.S. money laundering charge linked to Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, becoming the second of his children to admit wrongdoing. Ricardo Martinelli, 42, who shares the same name as his father, entered his plea in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, after being extradited to the United States from Guatemala on Friday, prosecutors said.

U.S. House to vote on compromise version of Uyghur bill

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Tuesday on legislation addressing China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced, after lawmakers reached a compromise agreement. "The House will pass this legislation today and send it to the Senate for swift action and then to the President’s desk for his signature," Pelosi said in a statement.

Nearing 'end of the road' to save Iran nuclear deal -France

The door to resuscitating the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is open for now but "we are rapidly reaching the end of the road" to revive a pact that is being gutted by Iran's nuclear advances, France's ambassador to the United Nations said on Tuesday. "We are nearing the point where Iran's escalation of its nuclear program will have completely hollowed out the JCPOA," Nicolas de Riviere told reporters, referring to Iran's 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action deal with six powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

UK to remove all countries from COVID travel red list on Wednesday

The British government will remove all 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from Wednesday because there is now community transmission of Omicron in Britain, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament. The new Omicron variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong. The British government added 11 African countries to its red list from late November, meaning that only UK citizens or residents arriving from those nations were allowed in and then had to quarantine in a hotel.

Politician says Germany should ban Telegram unless it tackles extremist content

Germany should order the messaging programme Telegram removed from Apple's and Google's app stores if it continues to ignore requests to help track down extremist content, a senior German official said on Tuesday. Telegram has been blamed in Germany for fueling an increasingly virulent subculture of anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists who exchange news about supposed dangers and arrange protests that have spilled over into violence.

GCC calls on Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from conducting 'terrorist operations'

The Gulf Cooperation Council called on Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from conducting "terrorist operations", strengthen its military and ensure that arms are limited to "legitimate state institutions", the six-member group's Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf said on Tuesday.

He also called on Lebanon to tighten border controls and take measures to deter drug smuggling via exports into Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

Pfizer shot less effective in South Africa after Omicron emerges - study

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine has been less effective in South Africa at keeping people infected with the virus out of hospital since the Omicron variant emerged last month, a real-world study published on Tuesday showed. Between Nov. 15 and Dec. 7, people who had received two doses of the shot had a 70% chance of avoiding hospitalisation, down from 93% during the previous wave of Delta infections, the study showed.

