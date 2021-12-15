Left Menu

TRS victory in MLC polls not reflection of party's leadership, good governance: Cong leader

Reacting to Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha's comment that Telangana people have chosen the TRS, Congress leader Sravan Dasoju said she should not call it as a testimony of TRS leadership and good governance.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-12-2021 05:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 05:38 IST
Congress leader Sravan Dasoju. (File Photo.ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Kalvakuntla Kavitha after winning all the 12 MLC polls tweeted that "People's choice emerged victoriously."

"I thank local body representatives of Telangana for believing in the vision and ability of Chief Minister KCR. The story and progress of Telangana is a testimony of what perseverance and commitment look like," she said. While reacting to this, Dasoju asked who were the voters in these elections. "They were your MPTCs, ZPTCs, and your sarpanches who voted."

"Your party conducted camps in Karnataka and neighbouring states and thousands from the state were camped. They were given liquor and money which means it is not testimony but it is a reflection that the TRS party's strength is shut in Telangana," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

