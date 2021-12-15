Left Menu

DVAC conducts searches at AIADMK ex-minister's premises

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-12-2021 08:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 08:15 IST
Vigilance raids were held in different parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday at the premises of senior AIADMK leader and former Minister P Thangamani, in connection with a disproportionate assets case, police said.

Thangamani held the Electricity and Prohibition and Excise portfolios in the previous AIADMK regime.

Searches were being held by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) in a number of locations in different parts of the state including Chennai, Karur and Namakkal among others, police said.

He is the fifth former minister from the main opposition party in the state to come under the vigilance net over alleged disproportionate assets, with the others being MR Vijayabhaskar, SP Velumani, K C Veeramani and C Vijayabaskar.

