PM pays tribute to Sardar Patel on death anniversary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 08:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to India's first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his 71st death anniversary on Wednesday.
Patel is credited with efforts that led to the merger of a large number of princely states with the Union of India after independence.
''Remembering Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi. India will always be grateful to him for his monumental service, his administrative skills and the untiring efforts to unite our nation,'' Modi said in a tweet.
