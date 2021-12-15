Left Menu

Parliament winter session: Congress Lok Sabha MPs to meet today

Congress has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs on Wednesday. The meeting has been scheduled at 10

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 10:06 IST
Parliament winter session: Congress Lok Sabha MPs to meet today
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Congress has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs on Wednesday. The meeting has been scheduled at 10:30 am at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament. Earlier, on Tuesday, top Opposition party leaders had met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to chalk out the strategy for the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP TR Baalu, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge were among those who participated in the meeting. The Opposition also held a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk demanding revocation of the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. (ANI)

