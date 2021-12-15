Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon amid Opposition demanding revocation of suspension of 12 MPs

Amid the ruckus created by the Opposition parties seeking the revocation of suspension of 12 MPs from the House, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till noon on Wednesday. The Opposition disrupted the proceedings as the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu refused to allow Congress leaders who were claiming that to have moved notice.

Soon after the House assembled for the day and the papers were laid on the table, Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma and Jairam Ramesh raised the issue with the Chair to acknowledge the suspension of 12 MPs. Chidambaram and Sharma said that the party has moved notice while Ramesh said "Sir, you have the power to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs".

To which the Chairman said, "I have not received any notice yet. I know the rule book. If notice is there, I will go through it...". "Please go to your seat. I think you don't want to let the House function. You are disrupting the proceedings regularly," Naidu said

The Chairman started the Zero Hour. Meanwhile, the Opposition members including the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Left started sloganeering by standing in House, and several Opposition members also trooped into the Well of the House.

Amid the din, the Chairman adjourned the House till noon. In a move that angered the Opposition and set the stage for acrimonious exchanges, a dozen members of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha were suspended from the Winter session on the very first day on Monday following a motion brought in by the government.

The members were suspended for their alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021. The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and the CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of the CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of the CPI.

All the suspended 12 MPs used to sit near Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises since they were suspended from the House, and the Opposition parties have been relentlessly disrupting House proceedings every day over the issue barring a few occasions. (ANI)

